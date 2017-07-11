Is Nicki Minaj Teasing Fans That She’s Pregnant? See Wild Tweet

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?! The rapper tweeted something on July 10 that many fans consider to be telling AF. See for yourself and tell us if you think a baby is on the way!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is either taking us for a ride, or she’s actually pregnant, if this cryptic tweet from the evening of July 10 is anything to go by. You can’t just tweet a baby emoji and expect the Internet to stay calm, Nicki!! Take a look:

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

Oh, but wait: there’s more. Nicki has been “liking” fan tweets involving chatter about her possible pregnancy! “If nicki pregnant, i’m pregnant hell,” one fan wrote, earning a “like” from the “Anaconda” rapper. “Nicki talking to the kingdom after we had a breakdown cause a baby gone come before the album,” another tweeted, along with an appropriate Love & Hip Hop clip of Princess Love crying her eyes out.

That being said, some fans are speculating that it’s just Nicki’s way of teasing a new album. “This better be promo for your collab with Asahd and not a pregnancy announcement,” one person tweeted, referring to DJ Khaled’s superstar toddler son. Others didn’t mince words:

She's pushing that album out her vajajay 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NF9X6YlbXP — Javi (@apocalispticks) July 11, 2017

Still, if Nicki isn’t just messing with us or referring to her next album, then perhaps it’s time to wonder who the father is. Could it be Nas, Nicki’s last known SO? Their romance fizzled the last we heard, but stranger things have happened. We’ll keep you posted either way, and we can all agree that either way, Nicki is a savage and we love it.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki Minaj is pregnant?! Tell us how you feel about this!