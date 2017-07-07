Carolina Panthers Sub-Tweeted ‘Fresh Prince’ Lyrics & The Internet Can’t Handle It

The Carolina Panthers cleverly snuck ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ theme song lyrics into their tweets and the fans pretty much lost it! You’ll totally crack up when you see how they pulled it off!

The Carolina Panthers football team shocked the Internet when they revealed they had been hiding the lyrics to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song in the first word of their tweets. The team’s Twitter account wrote one word from the show’s iconic opening at the beginning of each post for three days! “Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days,” they wrote. If you check out the first word of each tweet in reverse chronological order it read, “Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down and I’d like to take a minute just sit right there I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.”

The Internet could not get over the Panthers’ crafty social media scheme. Everyone immediately started responding with Fresh Prince and Will Smith, 48, themed GIFs. Football teams haven’t been the only Twitter accounts that have been slaying it lately. Ryan Reynolds helped high schooler Gabbi Dunn get the best use of her prom photos after her breakup. She photoshopped Ryan’s face on top of her boyfriend’s and included, #DontMessWithGabi. Gabbi totally got the shock of her life when Ryan, 40, tweeted, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next.”

Gabbi’s ex Jeff took things to the next level and dared to tweet a comeback at Ryan! “Jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real,” he wrote. Whoa! That guy has got to be pretty brave to go after Gabbi’s new “BF” Ryan!

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

