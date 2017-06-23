DJ Khaled: Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Grateful’ Album Release — See Tweets

DJ Khaled’s new record certainly left his fans feeling ‘grateful.’ The album — featuring Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and more — dropped on June 23 and fans were so hyped, they called it one of the most lit releases of the year!

Yeah, it’s no surprise that DJ Khaled’s new album would be banging. Considering how many hip-hop heavyweights are on it – Beyonce, 37, JAY-Z, 47, Lil Wayne, 34, Drake, 30, Rihanna, 34, and more – the record is going to be spinning at every party throughout the summer. The singles and their guest stars — Bey and JAY on “Shining,” Justin Bieber, 23, on “I’m the One,” and Drizzy spitting on “To The Max” – left fans eagerly anticipating this record. Needless to say, they were not disappointed.

Fans flocked to Twitter and Instagram to share their love for the new album. It was a practical music feast, as they tried to figure out which of the 23 songs (yes, this record has twenty-three tracks) were their favorites. Was it “Billy Ocean,” featuring Wu-Tang’s Raekwon and Fat Joe? Or was it “Nobody,” which had Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj? It may have even be the rapper’s delight that was “Down For Life,” which featured Kyle Jenner’s current bae Travis Scott, 25, her ex-fling PartyNextDoor, 23, Rick Ross, 41, Future, 33, and Kodak Black, 20. Who could pick, honestly?

The Future and Nicki Minaj collab on dj Khaled got me like pic.twitter.com/DIiWmuTHsC — Josh Brown 🍫 (@Josh_Bro15) June 23, 2017

Y'all DJ Khaled made a whole song about Asahd and how much he loves him 😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JpTuZMcacU — Lonni (@lonniiiii) June 23, 2017

I know it just came out an hour ago but Nobody by DJ Khaled & Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj is the best song of 2017 and probably all time — Graham (@IAmGrahamBrooks) June 23, 2017

How does one man get practically every A-Lister to work with him on one album? A positive mental attitude, apparently. “These artists work with me because I make good music,” Khaled, 41, told Billboard. “[B]ut also because I have good energy, a good heart and I’m grateful — the special things that God is blessing me with, now the world can see them.”

Of course, with so many rappers on one tack, it was virtually impossible to avoid any beef. With JAY-Z getting back in the game with his upcoming “4:44” album project (Blueprint 4?) he decided to remind all the other rappers that he is still one of the greatest MCs. During a verse on “Shinning,” it looks like Hova took a few shots at Drake – or at least, fans think so. A rap feud between Drake and JAY-Z? No wonder fans are hella thankful for Khaled’s Gratitude.

