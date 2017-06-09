Katy Perry’s KatyCats Are Going Crazy Over ‘Witness’ Album Release — See Tweets

Katy Perry’s new album is finally here, and fans are going nuts over the release, as are we. Check out the funniest reactions to ‘Witness’ here, and don’t forget to tell us what YOU think about it!

Katy Perry, 32, has dropped her fifth studio album Witness today, June 9, and it’s exactly what we needed to take us into summer. Between total bangers like “Roulette” and soaring ballads like “Power,” it’s definitely going to be one of our most-played records this year. But what does the Twittersphere think about it? Take a look at the best responses to Katy’s new album below, and be sure to give us your thoughts, too!

“The artist inside of me has been calling me to come to this position for a long time,” Katy told Entertainment Weekly of her new album, which many agree feels like a natural sequel to her last effort, Prism. “I think I have to surrender to that now. Evolution is not easy, and change is not easy. People say they love change, but they actually f*cking hate it,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer added. “I have to evolve as an artist. I’m not saying that this record is going to be Teenage Dream — I don’t think anything else will. I think it’s even hard to do that. That has been done.” Fair enough!

Now that the album is out, we can’t wait to see Katy on tour. Consult the full list of North America and Europe dates here, and see when she’s coming to your city! You won’t want to miss it, especially since she’ll be playing a mix of old and new hits. In the meantime, check out the best fan reactions below:

@katyperry I am obsessed with your new album — giada (@harrysgift) June 9, 2017

@katyperry album fire so far — FVO (@Favi_yo) June 9, 2017

In better news, the new Katy Perry album is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/bQQz5FIO7o — James Ellaby (@jamesellaby) June 9, 2017

i am fully shook, this is one hell of an album @katyperry ⚡️👁 https://t.co/9RyMcSDmAV — charlie (@fentyrhythm) June 9, 2017

