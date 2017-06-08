XXXTentacion took the stage to a packed crowd in San Diego, June 7, when he was brutally attacked mid-performance. The rapper was knocked out cold after taking what he called a ‘sucker punch’ to the face. Now, fans are going nuts online, because they believe it was his enemy, rapper, Rob Stone who hit him! See their reactions and watch the graphic attack.

XXXTentacion was unexpectedly attacked during his concert in San diego on June 7, and the assailant has yet to be found. However, the rapper’s dedicated fans are convinced that his enemy, fellow rapper Rob Stone, is culprit behind the ambush. Some fans are even saying that Stone hired “one of his boys” to attack X.

X was in the middle of his set when the attacker, with a hood on their head, came from his right side. The attacker appeared to punch X his head and spear him to the ground, where he laid immobile. Security attended to the rapper, while a massive brawl broke out on stage. Two members of X’s team carried his seemingly lifeless body off stage while the brawl continued to escalate.

X took to social media after the attack to give his side of the story. He claimed he was suck punched and that the venue actually set him up! “The security from the venue, one of the security guards set us up,” he explained in a video. “They let a couple of n–as, it wasn’t just one n—a that snuck me out; just so you ya’ll know. There were like six n—as, 10 n—as that came on stage and my team beat their f–king a–. So basically what happened was, when I was performing, he came from the side and snuffed me up; as soon as he snuffed me up, my security guard grabbed him… that was it… The venue about to get sued. They [the venue] basically tried to hide the n—a as well. The n—a that knocked me up, they was hiding him from behind the curtain.

security and venue set me up, I got sucker punched and knocked out, it is what it is. — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 8, 2017

It’s been speculated that Stone [who someone he may have hired] was behind the attack because he and X have reportedly been feuding for quite some time. And, some fans have even said that X’s San Diego concert attack wasn’t as surprising as you may have thought. Why? — Well, Stone’s a San Diego native. So, many believe that he was sending a message and claiming his territory. The individual who attacked X is now reportedly in critical condition with multiple alleged stab wounds. X even tweeted that the attacker “may be dead in a few hours.”

See some of the wild reactions from fans, below:

Rob Stone weak for sucker punching X. — T. Williams (@iAmTCWill215) June 8, 2017

Why did Rob Stone sneak XXXTENTACION? — Riss 🌞 (@divine_mee) June 8, 2017

YO ROB STONE ROCKED THE SHIT OUT OF XXX TENTACION 😮 — Omar Lashin (@OmarLashin3) June 8, 2017

Rob Stone ain't shit. A security guard hid him and he ran on stage when it was good. Wasn't on sight at all 🤧🤧 — warriors in 5 (@a___e363) June 8, 2017

Why Rob Stone had to Do X like that man? 😩 — ɳɑyɑ ❣ (@nastygalnaya_) June 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was behind X’s attack?