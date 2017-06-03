Sometimes you just can’t help yourself! Taylor Swift and Joe Awlyn are in the very early stages of their romance, so it’s no surprise they can hardly keep their hands off each other! Tay was struggling with this problem when the couple were spotted next to her private jet on June 2.

Taylor Swift, 27, is trying to keep things low key with her newest beau, but that doesn’t mean she can’t embrace him when they are shielded from the public! Tay was getting handsy with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, next to her private jet in Los Angeles on June 2 and the pics of her enjoying some time with him on the tarmac are super adorable. The “Shake It Off” singer was so comfortable with the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk that she actually reached over and put her hand on his bum! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF TAYLOR AND JOE GETTING COZY ON THE TARMAC.

Tay was looking cute as always, wearing some fitted jeans and a black top, and Joe was totally twinning with her while wearing his own black shirt and jeans combo. Before the plane took off, Tay and Joe were joined for a bit by an unidentified friend who they snapped a pic with in front of a helicopter and then a big old husky was loaded aboard the jet. Click here to see pics of Taylor’s British boyfriends.

Joe and Taylor arrived in LA via a flight from the UK on June 1. The pair headed over to Taylor’s old Beverly Hills home, a music insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the day they landed, noting that Joe was “super excited to be with Taylor on this international trip.” The source told us the pair had a lot planned together during their time stateside and will be “mixing a little business with pleasure.” And it won’t just be Tay surprising her beau as apparently Joe has a few romantic ideas up his sleeve. “He wants to cook for her and sneak in a few gifts when she is not expecting them,” the source said. So sweet!

