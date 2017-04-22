REX/Shutterstock

Another one gone too soon! Television buffs all over the world are in absolute shock following the unexpected death of Erin Moran from ‘Happy Days.’ In honor of the late actress, check out these emotional tweets and messages from mourning fans.

What an unhappy day! Television star Erin Moran tragically passed away on April 22 in the state of Indiana, according to TMZ. The actress, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the sitcom Happy Days and its spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi, was only 56 years old. The publication claims Indiana authorities received a call on Saturday afternoon about an “unresponsive female.” By the time medical personnel arrived, Erin was tragically already gone and could not be helped. Now, fans who grew up with her shows are both in shock and in mourning.

So sad to hear about Joanie from Happy Days passing. Wonderful actress & person. We still have that tool Chachi tho @ScottBaio 😥#ErinMoran — Billy Bush (@BiIIyBush) April 23, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of "Erin Moran" aka Joanie Cunningham.

Prayers to her loved ones and may she rest in peace.#ErinMoran — Arturo Navarro (@ArturinNavarro) April 23, 2017

Erin Moran in happier times. Dead at 57. Played Joanie, Richies little sister. RIP pic.twitter.com/AO6tWKaTRu — Gail (@gcain63) April 23, 2017

God bless Erin Moran. pic.twitter.com/8s189FcvNT — Sam Morrison (@SamMorr83129601) April 23, 2017

RIP #ErinMoran sad….hope she is at peace, always seemed tormented. ⚘🌺🌷 — Vanessa Julia Lutz (@AngelaMcCourt55) April 23, 2017

#RestInPeace Erin Moran,best know as Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days".Wachted reruns as a child. I was glad to see someone w/my 1st name. — Erin Walker (@erinwalkerOHIO) April 23, 2017

#ErinMoran So sad to hear of the sudden passing of Joanie. I grew up with her watching Happy Days. — Lynn Without an E (@Moon_River05) April 23, 2017

Both millennials and classic television buffs will remember Erin in some way. For those who watched Happy Days religiously in the 70’s, the TV star will always be characterized as the feisty and charismatic younger sister of Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard. Eric played the role from 1974 to 1983, which is when she appeared in the spinoff series with Scott Baio. Unfortunately, Joanie Loves Chachi didn’t make it past the first season. After that, Erin had appearances in Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, and Celebrity Fit Club in 2008.

On Twitter, many fans are comparing the start of 2017 to the end of 2016, when it felt like celebrities were dropping like flies day after day. So far this year we’ve already lost Charlie Murphy, Don Rickles, Chuck Berry, Bill Paxton, Neil Fingleton, John Hurt — and the list goes on. We don’t even want to think about who could be next. Our thoughts are with Erin’s family and friends during this emotional time!

