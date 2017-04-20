Russell Westbrook: Fans Mock OKC Thunder For Failing Him As He Breaks Records

REX/Shutterstock

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have lost their game against the Houston Rockets on April 19, but Russell Westbrook made NBA history by scoring the first 50-point triple-double EVER. Fans totally freaked over the fact the team lost despite Russ’ epic stats!

Russell Westbrook, 28, was the center of attention during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game on April 19 when he dropped the first 50-point triple-double in NBA history — a 51-14-10 scoring line that showed fans once more he is one of the team’s powerhouse players. However, Russ’ personal victory didn’t keep OKC Thunder from losing 115-111 to the Rockets.

Because of the loss, Russell didn’t seem to even care about his impressive stats, telling one reporter, “I don’t give a f**k about the line. We lost.” Ouch! But while Russell was hard on himself for letting the team go home with a 2-0 series hole, fans were going insane on Twitter over his amazing accomplishment! Most were very irritated because they felt that OCK Thunder had failed Russ.

“• 41 Mins Westbrook was on the floor: +11 • 7 Mins Westbrook wasn’t on the floor: -15 • I can’t believe I’m defending Russ this much,” one Twitter user — who obviously isn’t a huge fan of Russ’ — wrote, showing how much he was mocking the team for losing despite the NBA player’s amazing numbers.

When Russell Westbrook shoots 3s pic.twitter.com/5OlX5knikw — Lakers Fan Account (@HoopingHeaven) April 20, 2017

But Westbrook had a triple dou…… pic.twitter.com/hz61NuVxYl — Javi Torres (@IGetBuckets1994) April 20, 2017

•41 Mins Westbrook was on the floor: +11 •7 Mins Westbrook wasn't on the floor: -15 •I can't believe I'm defending Russ this much — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) April 20, 2017

Russell Westbrook had a 50 point triple double tonight…. clearly displaying how overrated the 50 point triple double can be. But yay, MVP! — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) April 20, 2017

Westbrook had a since-1984 playoff record 43 FGA + 18 FTA + he assisted on 13 of OKC's 20 assists. Can that usage rate even be calculated? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 20, 2017

Russell Westbrook questionable for game 3 (Sore Back from carrying teammates) — BATTLES NBA™ (@BattlesNBA) April 20, 2017

Though other fans did take the team’s side, tweeting GIFs showing that they didn’t care about Russ’ stats, they just wanted a win! “Russell Westbrook had a 50 point triple double tonight…. clearly displaying how overrated the 50 point triple double can be. But yay, MVP!” one fan tweeted, using blatant sarcasm to hide their pain over losing.

But we can’t deny that though the team lost, it really was a big night for both Russ and the NBA!

