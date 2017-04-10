Tyrese Shames Women Who Date A Lot: ‘Hold Out’ Or You’re ‘Sluts & Hoes’ — Fans Freak

REX/Shutterstock

Tyrese Gibson may be newly married, but that does NOT mean he understands women. The ‘Fate of the Furious’ star went on a slut-shaming rant on April 10 that sent fans into a fury. See for yourself, right here.

What the hell, Tyrese Gibson, 38?! While promoting his new film Fate of the Furious with BET on April 10, he started to get a little sexist. Okay, a LOT sexist! The actor dove right into what women should and shouldn’t do by saying “I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single and they’re holding out. Don’t settle. This might be harsh but sluts, skeezes, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women are never without a man because they have no standards. They’re ready to have sex with any and everything that wants to have sex with them.”

.@Tyrese has words for promiscuous women who wanna get chosen pic.twitter.com/nn6qDfbvq8 — BET (@BET) April 10, 2017

“But when you are single and you actually love yourself and you know your value, you’ll hold out until God sends you what’s yours,” he continued. “Sometimes they be talking mess to women that are single but I have respect for them. You’ve got women out here active in these streets and they’re going to dinner every night, private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. However, it comes with a cost. You’ll put a lot of miles on yourself down there. I’m sorry I be having real conversation, I can’t help myself.” Um, okay?

Many people on Twitter thought that he SHOULD have helped himself, because they were NOT happy with his little anti-sex tirade. Some drew attention to the fact that he just got married a couple of months ago to Samantha Lee, so he shouldn’t be talking about other women’s behavior, plus we don’t need him policing our bodies anyway! Here are some of their infuriated reactions to the speech:

i always presume tyrese isn't speaking to me since he can't read.

b/c that's a level of disrespect i won't tolerate. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) April 10, 2017

I feel like what tyrese said equally applies to men but because we live in a misogynistic society women are the only ones judged. — vonsensei (@VonMaestro) April 10, 2017

why tf is tyrese so disappointing? get it together — zenॐ [semi-hiatus] (@ZenJustice) April 10, 2017

The same Tyrese whose ex-wife said he physically and mentally abused her. That fool aint no catch. https://t.co/kh5I0udrRh — king crissle (@crissles) April 10, 2017

Who asked Tyrese for his opinion on women and their relationships anyways? Just promote the new Fast and the Furious movie and leave. — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) April 10, 2017

Lol. How come Tyrese always addressing women's sexual behaviour but never says anything/sets standards for the men? — African Renaissance (@JJ_Bola) April 10, 2017

.@Tyrese I swear it's like men forget that women are sexual being and enjoy sex too. — Oloni (@Oloni) April 10, 2017

@BET @Tyrese Where's the video of him addressing promiscuous men? Wasn't he just saying a few weeks ago black women single because we wear weave? — Brittany Hughes (@B_Hughes93) April 10, 2017

tyrese is married to a woman I can only assume he deems wholesome SO why is he speaking on other women and trying to police women's bodies?! — BejatheBabe (@BelleDae) April 10, 2017

Tyrese gets dumber by the day. — Pres. Shae Butter (@Steadysoul) April 10, 2017

@BET @Tyrese for a man that's married he sure thinks about hoes a lot. — FLEEKiavelli (@ToriJayFerrell) April 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of his statements? Are you outraged? Let us know!

