Tyrese Shames Women Who Date A Lot: ‘Hold Out’ Or You’re ‘Sluts & Hoes’ — Fans Freak

Tyrese Gibson may be newly married, but that does NOT mean he understands women. The ‘Fate of the Furious’ star went on a slut-shaming rant on April 10 that sent fans into a fury. See for yourself, right here.
What the hell, Tyrese Gibson, 38?! While promoting his new film Fate of the Furious with BET on April 10, he started to get a little sexist. Okay, a LOT sexist! The actor dove right into what women should and shouldn’t do by saying “I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single and they’re holding out. Don’t settle. This might be harsh but sluts, skeezes, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women are never without a man because they have no standards. They’re ready to have sex with any and everything that wants to have sex with them.”
“But when you are single and you actually love yourself and you know your value, you’ll hold out until God sends you what’s yours,” he continued. “Sometimes they be talking mess to women that are single but I have respect for them. You’ve got women out here active in these streets and they’re going to dinner every night, private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. However, it comes with a cost. You’ll put a lot of miles on yourself down there. I’m sorry I be having real conversation, I can’t help myself.” Um, okay?
Many people on Twitter thought that he SHOULD have helped himself, because they were NOT happy with his little anti-sex tirade. Some drew attention to the fact that he just got married a couple of months ago to Samantha Lee, so he shouldn’t be talking about other women’s behavior, plus we don’t need him policing our bodies anyway! Here are some of their infuriated reactions to the speech:
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of his statements? Are you outraged?
