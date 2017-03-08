French Music Icon Johnny Hallyday Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: Fans Pray For His Recovery

REX/Shutterstock

How heartbreaking! Famed French rocker Johnny Hallyday announced on March 8 that he is undergoing treatment for cancer and fans everywhere are sending out there love and support. See their messages here!

French rock star Johnny Hallyday, 73, announced his cancer diagnosis via a statement he posted to Twitter on March 8, much to the shock of his devoted fans. While the music icon assured his fans that the cancer is not life threatening and he is doing fine at the moment, despite Closer magazine’s announcement that their upcoming edition will reveal that Johnny is “undergoing shock treatment” to try to cure his “worrying” condition. Yikes!

In his Twitter statement (written in French), Johnny slammed the “pack of lies circulating about [his] health.” “The alarmist information put about by certain media outlets and social networks are false, annoying and shameful,” the singer wrote. “Modesty and discretion should still be observed in this sort of case, even if only out of respect for my own.”

“So, I assure you, I am doing well and am in good physical fitness,” he continued. “They did indeed discover cancerous cells a few months ago, for which I am currently undergoing treatment. I am being monitored by some excellent professors, in whom I have total confidence. My life is not in danger today. It’s a battle that I am fighting proudly.”

Fans were certainly glad to hear Johnny is doing okay, but that didn’t stop them from offering all the love, support and prayers they could! “Medical secrecy is not kept. It’s heartbreaking. So much better that you are in great shape. That’s reassured. Stay alive 💖,” one French fan tweeted (in a message that has been translated). “good luck Johnny rest you sure your health I had so much fear seeing your message we love you big kisses 😘 jojo,” another wrote (also in a translated tweet).

Best wishes for speedy full recovery!

Though Johnny is better known in his homeland, even being dubbed the “French Elvis,” that hasn’t stopped him from being insanely successful. Johnny has sold over 110 million records, toured more than 100 times, and has 18 platinum albums.

The singer has had a few health scares before, undergoing surgery for colon cancer in 2009 and being put into an artificial coma due to complications from a hernia procedure later that same year. Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny during this time!

