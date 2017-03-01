Danielle Bregoli: Is ‘Cash Me Outside’ Sensation, 13, Dropping Out Of School?: Tweets

Courtesy of Twitter

Danielle Bregoli’s too rich for school? How bow dat?! The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl has garnered so much fame and money from her Dec. 2016, ‘Dr. Phil’ appearance, that she’s reportedly dropping out of school! Check out the insane announcement she just made…

Danielle Bregoli, aka “Cash Me Outside” girl is only 13-years-old, and her education may stop right there. The internet sensation may have just announced that she’s dropping out of school on Feb. 28. She took to Twitter to post photos of herself with wads of cash, where she said, “Who needs school when you’re rich”? So, is the outspoken teenager raking in so much cash from her newfound internet fame that she’s set for life?

Who needs school when your rich pic.twitter.com/gitcM6sWEA — Danielle Bregoli (@DanielIeBregoli) March 1, 2017

Well, Danielle is allegedly taking in between $20K and $50K per appearance, according to reports via MediaTakeOut. Not to mention, as of Feb. 28, Danielle was headed to Hollywood in search of her next big break, according to TMZ, who claimed that her managers told them that she had multiple offers for reality TV gigs.

In fact, the site reported that her team said that seven production companies contacted the internet sensation, four of which were interested in doing a reality show with Danielle and her mom. The other three production companies were apparently interested in doing some sort of scripted TV series. Wow!

The site also reported that Danielle will most likely pack up and move to Hollywood because her managers and her mother think she’s been getting too much trouble in Florida, where she currently resides.

Speaking of trouble… Danielle got into a bit of a tiff in her native FL on Feb. 28. When she, her friends and a bodyguard — yes, she now has a bodyguard; internet fame will do that — were hanging out in front of a bar patio in Lake Worth, one of her friends chucked an ice cream in a patron’s face, according to video footage, obtained by TMZ. A woman can be heard on tape yelling at Danielle and her crew, “Go home, go back to school and get a life.” Both parties exchanged some expletives and things got pretty ugly!

In case you forgot, Danielle rose to fame pretty quickly after she appeared on Dr. Phil with her mother back in Dec. 2016. The talk show host attempted to help Danielle’s mother, when she claimed that Danielle was completely out of control. When Danielle was on the show, she penned the tagline, “Cash me outside, how bow dat,” which means “catch me out outside,” so she could deal with someone in a setting where some assume could be more physical.

Since then, Danielle’s had a pretty epic makeover, and she’s even been featured in Kodak Black‘s new music video for his hit, “Everything 1K.” In the video, she sports a t-shirt with her famous tagline on it, as well as gold grillz. You seriously shouldn’t miss out on seeing this work of art, right here.

