Sean Kingston Reportedly Got Jumped By The Migos In Las Vegas — See Tweets

This is absolutely shocking! Sean Kingston was reportedly jumped by Migos while staying in Las Vegas with some friends, according to a string of disturbing tweets. But why would the hip hop group allegedly attack him in the first place? Here’s what we know!

Poor Sean Kingston, 27! The singer was seemingly minding his own business in a Las Vegas parking lot when out of no where, he was reportedly jumped by Migos. At first we thought Sean was trending on Twitter because it’s the 10th anniversary of “Beautiful Girls,” but sadly, the actual reason is nothing short of an alleged living nightmare. The tweets, which may have been posted by Sean’s friends, claim he was “getting shot in the parking lot” by the hip hop group, Migos. See for yourself below!

Migos jumped Sean Kingston in Las Vegas lmaooo where was King Draco 😭😭😭 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) February 22, 2017

My homie in Vegas, said he just watched Sean Kingston run up on Migos and he ended up getting shot in the parking lot. The hell is going on — Bae Charles (@JustinNiggalake) February 22, 2017

Sean Kingston ran up on the migos at Agenda and Kingston got shot in the parking lot — lonewolf (@zacarip) February 22, 2017

At first we had NO idea why someone would allegedly attack Sean out of the blue, so we decided to look into his history with other American rap groups. Remember when that beef between Meek Mill and The Game was going on? Apparently Sean was involved somehow. During an interview, The Game warned Sean that his actions would eventually see consequences, which may be the reason behind the alleged Las Vegas shooting. We need to urge the fact that these claims are only coming from Twitter. There is no confirmed evidence or police paperwork at the moment.

The good news is that rapper Quavo reportedly stepped in to end the brawl and save Sean. Another possible explanation for the alleged shooting stems from Quavo’s beef with Soulja Boy. Sean threw himself into that mess as well by reportedly calling out Soulja’s BS threats to fight Quavo one-on-one. It sounds like Sean had been playing with fire for quite some time now, but he definitely doesn’t deserve this (if the shooting really happened, that is).

