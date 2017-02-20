Oscars 2017: Fans Make Up Movie Categories Like ‘Best Pizza Moment’ & Memes Are Hilarious

Courtesy of The Academy Awards

Whoever said the Oscars are boring clearly hasn’t used their imagination. With the epic event just days away, Twitter has created some hilarious pretend categories, like ‘Best Pizza Moment,’ that really deserve our attention. Check it out!

#OscarsWeNeed is the latest (and funniest) hashtag people are obsessed with right now! In honor of the 2017 Oscars (airing Feb. 27) fans are dismissing the usual titles like Best Actor to make way for some new traditions. Imagine if Best Use Of Stuffed Animals were an actual category? You know that Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live would take home the award. Or what about Best Pizza Moment? That belongs to Buzz from Home Alone (BEFORE Kevin spills the bottle of Coke all over the table — duh!)

Acting yourself in every film award #OscarsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/yeq7nicEAw — Gretel Armstrong (@SugarGretel) February 20, 2017

Best "No One Would Care About This Film, But We Have To Pretend to Because Meryl Streep is the Star." film #OscarsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/elEBVO4aiK — ❄A.L. Morton❄ (@LynnWoodSpeaks) February 20, 2017

Not that the Oscars are particularly boring, it just never hurts to spice things up after 89 ceremonies! Maybe one day the seagull from The Shallows will win Best Animal Performance, but for now, let’s look at the actual nominees who have a REAL chance of winning! Of course the talented Emma Stone from La La Land is at the top of the list since she already won like, a billion awards already for that film. Also up for Best Actress In A Leading Role are Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, and Meryl Streep. A very stiff competition!

In previous years, the Oscars came under fire for allegedly dismissing black actors and actresses. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite began popping up all over the place, prompting certain stars to boycott the award ceremony all together. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, and Idris Elba are all amongst that crowd. This year, movie buffs were shocked to see that Taraji P. Henson wasn’t nominated AT ALL, even though Empire is one of the hottest shows out there. What gives?

