Bowling Green Massacre: Kellyanne Conway Invents Fake Disaster & Gets Mocked Like Hell

Pants on fire, much? Kellyanne Conway spewed another ‘alternative fact’ on Feb. 2 when she tried to justify President Donald Trump’s immigration ban by citing a fictitious terror attack. She’s being torn apart for claiming that the ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ is a thing — check out the angry reactions right here.
Is this real life? Kellyanne Conway, 50, really outdid herself in the Feb. 2 episode of Hardball with Chris Matthews when she made up a terror attack. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she said. WATCH:
What?
Muslim Celebrities — PICS
People have pointed out that Kellyanne might have been referring to when two Iraqi nationals were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for carrying out IED attacks on U.S. soldiers — but in Iraq. “The two men were never planning on committing an act of terrorism on US soil. Instead, they were trying to help get weapons to al Qaeda in Iraq,” CNN has reported. So though the individuals were indicted on terrorism charges, they didn’t actually cause a massacre on American soil. Long story short, the Bowling Green Massacre didn’t actually happen.
As such, the Internet — including celebs — is tearing President Trump‘s advisor apart. “I learned about the Bowling Green Massacre from my boyfriend George… George Glass,” one brilliant Twitter user joked, thereby combining Kellyanne’s folly with one of the best memes of all time. “The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more,” another person deadpanned.
Check out more reactions below:
HollywoodLifers, does this take the cake for the most ridiculous think Kellyanne Conway has ever said? Tell us where you stand.
