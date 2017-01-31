Club Penguin Will Disappear From Computers In March & Gamers Are Devastated

Courtesy of Club Penguin/Disney

Say it ain’t so! Club Penguin, a popular online game where you can take care of virtual penguins in a winter wonderland, is shutting down on March 29! Fans are super sad that the game is going to be discontinued, not to mention worried about the fate of their penguin pet friends. See the tweets right here!

Yep, Club Penguin will disappear from your desktop and phone in March, according to a Jan. 31 announcement on the official site:

Hello penguins, As you know, over the past few years, we’ve been hard at work developing an entirely new Club Penguin experience for mobile. With this next chapter, we will be launching an amazing new product, Club Penguin Island, that offers a uniquely penguin experience, with new features and gameplay, making it more fun than ever. As part of the launch of Club Penguin Island in March, we will be transitioning to an entirely new platform, and, we’ve made the decision to discontinue the current Club Penguin game on desktop and mobile devices on March 29, 2017.

Boooo! If you have an account, you can read more about what this means for it right here.

Obviously, fans are not thrilled that their beloved game is “transitioning” into a new one. Players immediately took to Twitter to express their reactions, and let’s just say that people are…upset. “2017 BE BAD ENOUGH ALREADY AND NOW THEY SHUTTIN DOWN CLUB PENGUIN I HAVE NO FAITH IN HUMANITY,” one user tweeted. Check out more responses below:

now that club penguin is shutting down what are they gonna do with all the penguins? they can't just kill them can they? its just not funny — aidan cc (@AidanCC) January 31, 2017

damn what am i going to do with all of my girlfriends on club penguin — r.kelly (@ilooklikelilbil) January 31, 2017

CLUB PENGUIN IS SHUTTING DOWN pic.twitter.com/nx40hewPsb — ya like jazz?™ (@hanxine) January 31, 2017

Club penguin is shutting down.. 🙁 best website of my childhood… WHY — Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) January 31, 2017

RETWEET IF CLUB PENGUIN WAS ONCE YOUR ENTIRE LIFE — Tanner Fox (@tannerfox) January 31, 2017

Of course, others have pointed out that most people haven’t cared about the game for years, but can’t resist the chance to be dramatic about the shut-down:

*club penguin exists and i don't play it for years*

*club penguin announces a shut down*

me: pic.twitter.com/IAQZd7mroW — sofia (@notsupersofia) January 31, 2017

me: *hasn't played club penguin since i was nine*

club penguin: *closes down*

me: pic.twitter.com/eLASNGLbX1 — joe (@rainyskyjoe) January 31, 2017

Heh.

HollywoodLifers, do you play Club Penguin? Tell us if you’re bummed about this new development!