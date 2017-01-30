Kit Harington Reveals How & When He Lost His Virginity & The Internet Blushes

REX/Shutterstock

Maybe Jon Snow does know a little somethin’, somethin’! In his juiciest interview to date, Kit Harington dishes all the details on his FIRST sexual experience — both on and off the screen. The internet can’t get over his racy confession, so check out the tweets!

When you’re a hot guy, there’s no such thing as oversharing. Kit Harington, 30, is best known for his barbaric character on Game Of Thrones — but does it translate inside the bedroom? Maybe not the first time. Speaking on losing his virginity, Kit confessed that it was “a little less left-field than in a cave” in a tell-all interview with Elle. “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”

But if you think THAT’S juicy, just wait until you hear how old he was when it happened! The interviewer guessed age 13, to which Kit replied, “not far off.” That’s definitely different from his on-screen experience. When Kit, who plays Jon Snow, loses his V-card in Game Of Thrones, he’s already a grown man. His sexy beard is in full bloom, and all those wildling killings make him super macho! He also loses his virginity in a cave, which is WAY more risqué than his bedroom story. But if there’s one thing that stays the same, it’s the lucky lady who gets to lie next to him.

Both on and off the silver screen, Kit is romancing the fiery redhead Rose Leslie, who plays Ygritte in the HBO series. Working with your significant other than sometimes be challenging, but all that potential stress and tension goes out the window when you’re doing a steamy sex scene! Ygritte and Jon shared a passionate relationship, which must translate into their personal lives as well. YOWZA!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kit’s virginity story? Comment below!

