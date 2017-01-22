Tito Ortiz Shockingly Retires After Winning Bellator 170 — Fans Honor MMA Legend

REX/Shutterstock

After defeating his nemesis Chael Sonnen in their epic Bellator 170 fight, Tito Ortiz declared that the Jan. 21 match would be the last of his career. Now fans everywhere are showing their love and support for the MMA legend!

“This will be the last time I’ll be in this cage, so as we do in wrestling when you retire your wrestling shoes, I’m going to let my son [Jacob] lay my gloves down in this cage because this is the last time I will fight,” Tito Ortiz, 41, said as he announced his retirement from fighting after epically crushing rival MMA star Chael Sonnen, 39, in a fight at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. Tito had forced Chael to tap out just two minutes, three seconds into the fight with a rear-naked chokehold in the first round! Talk about going out with a bang!

“I prepared for this — gave it my whole heart and soul — knowing it would be my last one,” Tito told the Los Angeles Times after the fight. “I owed my fans my best and that’s what I came out and gave them. There was not one rock unturned this camp. I want to go out my best no matter what anybody says to me.”

Fans took to Twitter to shower the MMA legend with support for his decision and to congratulate him on his win. “Congratulations @titoortiz. You’re a champion. What a great way to round out your career. Continued success. God bless @DesWoodruff,” one user tweeted. “Just saw the highlights of @BellatorMMA congrats to mma legend @titoortiz on an amazing career. A hero of mine from the start,” another wrote.

Congratulations @titoortiz. You're a champion. What a great way to round out your career. Continued success. God bless @DesWoodruff — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) January 22, 2017

congrats to @titoortiz on an epic career, i still remember the days watching his fights inspired me to do martial arts — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) January 22, 2017

Just saw the highlights of @BellatorMMA congrats to mma legend @titoortiz on an amazing career. A hero of mine from the start. 🙏🏼 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2017

Thank you @titoortiz for everything you've done for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts #Legend #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/6ArjJVkaqN — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 22, 2017

"Congratulations @titoortiz ….. thank you for shutting his mouth! Timeless career no doubt #Bellator170 #hewasnext — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 22, 2017

“I want people to say I should still stay around, but I’ll be 42 on Monday, I’ve been in this business 20 years,” Tito said. “I’ve become a millionaire, bought my dream home, car and boat. I paid for my kids’ college tuition. I’ve done everything a man can do on this earth. The next thing I can do is find a new career.” We wish him the best of luck on his new path!

