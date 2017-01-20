Barron Trump Skips Dad Donald’s Pre-Inauguration Concert & Everyone Wonders If He’s OK

Rex/Shutterstock

Donald Trump and his whole family flew to Washington, D.C. to participate in Inauguration festivities ahead of the big Jan. 20 swearing-in, but Barron Trump, 10, was notably absent from the concert and other activities. Voters took to Twitter to worriedly point out that the youngest Trump was missing! See the tweets right here.

Barron Trump, 10, skipped the pre-Inauguration concert on Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Memorial, plus the wreath-laying ceremony, and didn’t surface until the morning of Jan. 20. Naturally, everyone was wondering what happened! You have to admit it would have been a little funny if Donald Trump, 70, and Melania Trump, 46, had accidentally pulled a Home Alone and forgot Barron back in New York.

“The Arlington Wreath Laying with @realDonaldTrump was successful, with the Trump family, but why didn’t Barron Trump come?” one person tweeted. “Where is Barron Trump? Why is he missing? School Finals?” another wrote. Some people were actually super worried: “Okay people let’s stay focused on the things that matter like how is Barron Trump doing? is he okay?”

Take a look at more tweets below:

okay people let's stay focused on the things that matter like how is Barron Trump doing? is he okay? — nice millennial girl (@zen_gwen) January 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Where is Barron Trump? Why is he missing? School Finals? — Nirvana68 (@scottsdalem) January 19, 2017

On the other hand, some people made jokes in his absence:

1/21/17 4:30am Barron Trump tiptoes through the halls of the White House, taking a tiny poop in every room. He whispers … "my house now" — Peter Kelly (@PeterKelly25) January 19, 2017

Heh.

It’s unclear as to why Barron wasn’t present at the events on Jan. 19, but he did reappear the morning of Jan. 20 walking in to Capitol Hill along with Tiffany Trump, 23, and Ivanka Trump, 35. “Barron Trump is with the family at the Capitol. Calm down people, he’s there and he’s fine! Just saw him on facebook live,” one person tweeted. WATCH:

Barron Trump hating life once again. THE MEMES I CAN'T WAIT #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/54Idpq0HoG — Taylor Rapuano (@tippytaay) January 20, 2017

He’s clearly safe and sound, though, and he’ll definitely be there for all of the important activities taking place today.

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full election coverage!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Barron skipped the concert on Jan. 19?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.