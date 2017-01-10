President Obama’s Farewell Speech: Zendaya, Kerry Washington & More Stars Send Love

REX/Shutterstock

President Barack Obama’s Jan. 10 farewell speech in Chicago will certainly go down as one of the most inspiring in history, and everyone in Hollywood is losing their minds over it! See all of the loving tweets from Zendaya, Kerry Washington and more, here.

We honestly had to wipe a tear from our eyes on Jan. 10 after President Barack Obama, 55, gave his final farewell in front of thousands of screaming supporters in his home city of Chicago, where just eight years prior he gave his victory speech after first becoming the President of the United States. We can’t believe how quickly it’s gone by! It’s going to be so sad to see him go, but his speech gave us all of the hope and inspiration we need to make it through the next four years with a new president.

We’re not the only ones feeling totally overwhelmed by how amazing his farewell address was. Tons of celebrities immediately rushed to Twitter to share messages of love and support for the Commander-In-Chief, revealing how proud they were to have him as their president.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you…a million times…thank you,” Zendaya, 20, tweeted, clearly thanking Obama for his general amazing-ness. “Here to show our love for our Potus,” Scandal showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, 46, tweeted along with a pic of her at the actual event! “.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe,” Ellen DeGeneres, 58, tweeted, totally melting our hearts. Some celebs, like Alyssa Milano, 44, even paid tribute to the adorable moment in Obama’s speech when he gushed over wife Michelle Obama, 52, and their daughters, by posting a sweet black and white pic of the couple.

Here are some of the best celebrity reactions to Obama’s final speech:

Thank you, thank you, thank you…a million times…thank you. https://t.co/k5KUH4mgBW — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

"…democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity…" – President Obama #ObamaFarewell — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 11, 2017

"You were the change." I love that. Yes, we were. Yes, we are. #ObamaFarewell — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

President Obama, because of you "those brown kids" know that they too can one day be President of the U.S. #ObamaAndKids #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/MhKQc0kxXe — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017

Grateful to have such a special person & Leader. True Class & Dignity. Thank You Mr. President & Mrs. First Lady. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/yFb1sLcdQz — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 11, 2017

"Be vigilant but not afraid."

So great #ObamaFarewell — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama made me proud to be an American as he reminded us of the power of democracy & unity. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

President Obama has always been popular among Hollywood stars. Throughout his presidency, many have attended parties at the White House like Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, and of course Beyonce and Jay Z, who have performed for him many times. It’s nice to see that eight years later, he still has their support.

