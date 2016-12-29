Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Tweets Heartbreaking Thoughts After Debbie Reynolds’ Death

Courtesy of Twitter

Carrie Fisher and her pup Gary The Dog had a beautiful relationship. So, naturally, after her death her pup’s Twitter account started to mourn. And now, with the passing of Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, Gary is deeply devastated. See his sad thoughts here.

Gary The Dog is beside himself after the deaths of both his “mommy” Carrie Fisher, 60, and “grandma” Debbie Reynolds, 84. The poor pup is going through a very rough time after losing first Carrie on Dec. 27, and then Debbie on Dec. 28. We couldn’t be more devastated for the pooch after seeing the heartbreaking tweets that are being sent out by the account that is unofficially associated with Carrie’s dog.

“I think this photo of #DebbieReynolds sums it up for us all,” Gary wrote in a tweet accompanied by a pic of a young Debbie crying, hours after her death on Dec. 28. “They don’t make ’em like this anymore,” he tweeted earlier in the day, as he sent out a pic of Debbie and Carrie looking so happy together. Gary even tried to lighten things up, just like Carrie would, by tweeting, “If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy.”

This was the perfect place to sleep. Miss you mommy. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/biUJtAdiIz — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

I think this photo of #DebbieReynolds sums it up for us all. pic.twitter.com/t0iPNgSnmD — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

Watching #CarrieFisher movies with my friends makes days like this a little easier. pic.twitter.com/feusxnEarV — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

"I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." -Debbie Reynolds told Todd Fisher (Carrie's brother) earlier this morning. :( — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

They don't make 'em like this anymore. pic.twitter.com/MSaOIvv0XZ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

Mommy's mom is gone now. :( RIP #DebbieReynolds — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

Luckily we know that Gary is now in safe hands, as it was reported that Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd, will be taking care of him from now on. We really hope that Billie can take comfort in caring for her mama’s dog. We’re sure the Scream Queens star will make a great mom to Gary and do Carrie and Debbie proud.

