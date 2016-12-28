Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner Divorce: Fans Devastated Over ‘Glee’ Couple’s Split

REX/Shutterstock

Fans are losing their minds over the news that former ‘Glee’ stars Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divorce after less than two years of marriage. See their tweets full of devastation right here.

Once news broke on Dec. 27 that Melissa Benoist, 28, had filed for a divorce from her husband Blake Jenner, 24, fans flocked to Twitter to express their outrage at losing yet another amazing couple this year. The pair, who met on the set of Glee once Blake locked down the role of Ryder Lynn after winning Oxygen’s The Glee Project, were beloved by the Gleeks who adored seeing their perfect chemistry. And those fans, along with the ones who loved Blake’s guest appearances on Supergirl, were EXTREMELY unhappy to hear of the split.

“Wait, wait, wait. Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner are getting a divorce?! NO NO NO!” one user tweeted, including a crying emoji. Several fans blamed 2016, a year already notorious for its large amount of deaths, splits, and tragedies, for the divorce. “Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divorce…..2016 needs to get the f**k away,” one user wrote. “Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divorce. @2016 there’s only 4 dAYS LEFT YOU CAN CHILL NOW,” another tweeted. “I DONT BELIEVE IN LOVE ANYMORE. WTF BLAKE JENNER AND MELISSA BENOIST. Y’ALL WERE MY ONLY HOPE,” another tweeted.

Wait, wait, wait. Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner are getting a divorce?! NO NO NO! 😭 — l i n d a (@lindav3rduzco) December 28, 2016

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divorce…..2016 needs to get the fuck away. — Ashley 💫🌹 (@500daysofashley) December 28, 2016

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divorce. @2016 there's only 4 dAYS LEFT YOU CAN CHILL NOW — danielle ☃️ (@stevenmatzs) December 28, 2016

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting a divor- pic.twitter.com/X9PYiqX3CF — cara 🎄 (@flash_fangirl) December 28, 2016

@MelissaBenoist I always support and adore you. Remember that behind the clouds the sky is always blue. You only deserve happiness… 🌦💞 — Sofi. (@laliftbenoist) December 28, 2016

melissa benoist and blake jenner are divorcing hasn't 2016 taken enough — Amelia (@Amelia_A00) December 28, 2016

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are getting divorced 💔 but u guys were my otp 😭 — Neri Consul (@denigco) December 28, 2016

I DONT BELIEVE IN LOVE ANYMORE. WTF BLAKE JENNER AND MELISSA BENOIST. Y'ALL WERE MY ONLY HOPE — HuiLing❃ (@PaperPoop) December 28, 2016

The stars got engaged in 2013, and were wed in a secret ceremony in March 2015. After less than two years of marriage, Melissa was the one who reportedly filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The actress is requesting that spousal support not be granted to either one of them. She’s also dropping the “Jenner” and going back to her legal maiden name.

