Camila Cabello Boyfriend History: Who Is She Dating Now?

The 'Bam Bam' singer has fans wondering who she is dating after splitting with her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

April 23, 2022
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello is certainly a name on everyone’s lips with the release of her new album Familia and an outrageous appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. With a tour rumored to be happening as well, the “Bam Bam” singer is on the upswing with her professional life. Now fans want to know exactly what is going on with her personal life — or her love life to be more precise! Since she broke off her two-year romance with Shawn Mendes back in November, Camila has her followers in a frenzy trying to find some answers. To lend a little help, let’s take a look at her past boyfriends and who, if anyone, she is calling her boyfriend these days. Keep reading to find out more, below.

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello dated Shawn Mendes for 2 years before breaking up in 2021.

Camila became involved with the “If I Can’t Have You” hitmaker almost two years ago. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” she told in 2019 about the beginning of their romance. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.” They would go on to be inseparable over the course of their relationship, even quarantining together during the pandemic, until last November, when they officially called things off.

In her first interview after news of the breakup, Camila said that it was simply the process of growing up that led to the split. “My focus has really shifted,” she explained. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”

The two ended things amicably and were even photographed hanging out together as friends in the beginning of 2022. They have spoken about the demise of their relationship, however, in their new music, with Shawn dropping hints in his latest single, “When You’re Gone,” and Camila telling a similar story on her song from Familia called “La Buena Vida”.

Matthew Hussey

Matthew Hussey and Camila Cabello dated for a year back in 2018.

Before she dated Shawn, Camila was linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey. The pair reportedly hit it off after meeting backstage at the Today show in 2018. A year later, they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party together. News of Camila and Matthew’s split broke on June 25, 2019 but HollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY confirmed that the two had already been broken up for about three weeks at that point. The breakup news hit just days after Camila and Shawn released their sultry collaboration on the song called “Senorita.”

Austin Mahone

Austin Mahone and Camila Cabello were linked back in 2014.

Camila called YouTube sensation Austin Mahone her boyfriend while she was still part of the girl group Fifth Harmony back in 2014. The pair would date for almost a year before going their separate ways. “I don’t regret anything. It was my first kiss, my first love,” Camila admitted to Seventeen about Austin. “It’s important to learn about liking somebody and being swept away, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Current Sitch

In the beginning of April, Camila appeared in a video for Vogue, sharing her skincare routine and beauty secrets. While doing so, she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she explained during the makeup tutorial. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”

