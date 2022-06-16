Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Speculation With Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch: Photos

A new man might have Camila Cabello‘s heart going “Bam Bam”! The 25-year-old pop star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, June 15, with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club, “a private, membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards,” per its website. The pair were photographed laughing and conversing while on a stroll, and they looked happy and carefree. The pictures were obtained by Page Six and can be seen here.

Both were dressed casually. Camila opted for a pair of distressed mom jeans, a white crop top, sneakers, and a lime green clutch. She wore her long, brunette hair down. Austin, 30, donned loose-fitting cream pants, a black tee, sneakers, and styled a gray sweater around his neck. It is not known how late the two stayed out or if they visited a specific location during their rendezvous, but it proved to be a busy day for Camila. Just hours before, she was photographed in a bright blue bikini at the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, where she was having some fun in the sun with friends.

If Camila and Austin are an item, it will be her first relationship since her Nov. 2021 split from Shawn Mendes, 23, after dating him for two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” a joint message shared by both musicians read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The pair have known each other since at least 2015, but did not confirm a romance until 2019.

Since their split, Shawn and Camila have stayed quite busy. Shawn is rumored to be working on his fifth studio album and has released two singles since Dec. 2021: “It’ll Be Okay” and “When You’re Gone”, both of which seem to reference his breakup from the “Havana” singer. Camila released her third studio album, Familia, in April, which features the hit single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran. Camila and Shawn both performed at KIISFM’s 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango on Saturday, June 4.

While there is no word on if the exes saw each other, a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife that the pair had a “brief” interaction at the 2022 Met Gala in May and confirmed there’s no bad blood between the exes. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still,” the insider explained. “They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around.”