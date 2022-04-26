Camila Cabello Hits The Pool In Thong Bikini To Celebrate Success Of ‘Bam Bam’ On Charts

Camila Cabello has good reason to celebrate! Her latest single, “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, reached No. 5 on the Billboard Global Charts this week. On April 25, Camila took to Instagram to share the news, and she posted a bikini photo to go along with it. In the pic, Camila is halfway into the pool, leaning over the edge to show off the backside of her two-piece swimsuit. The thong bikini featured a leopard print design, and the singer completed her summery ensemble with a baseball cap and sunglasses, as well as gold necklaces.

“When we wrote this song, we were playing songs I heard in my childhood — songs that made my family sing, dance and celebrate life,” Camila explained. “These songs in Spanish have important life messages about how life can break your heart, but we can also dance and sing and move our bodies through it.” Camila penned “Bam Bam” following her breakup from Shawn Mendes in Nov. 2021.

“This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me from my mom and to her from her mom,” Camila added. “Life has its ups and downs; but you will laugh again and you will love again.”

Meanwhile, Camila’s latest bikini post comes following her lengthy Instagram post about body insecurities earlier this month. Camila wrote the message after being photographed by paparazzi in a swimsuit. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then I saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila admitted. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own.”

Camila recalled spending extra time getting ready so she would look her best if the paparazzi caught photos of her. “I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self-conscious of where the paps were the whole time, I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go into nature,” she explained. “I knew I looked “good” in the pictures, and thought I would feel accomplished, and yet, I’ve never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts and that became my thoughts.”