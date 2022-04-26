Camila Cabello Hits The Pool In Thong Bikini To Celebrate Success Of ‘Bam Bam’ On Charts

After learning that her song 'Bam Bam' had hit No. 5 on the global charts, Camila Cabello celebrated the news by posting a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, taking a dip in the pool.

By:
April 26, 2022 9:07AM EDT
camila cabello
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian bombshell, Alessandra Ambrosio serves up a sexy bikini look while getting her volleyball game on next to her kids and boyfriend, Richard Lee! Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Splash News

Camila Cabello has good reason to celebrate! Her latest single, “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, reached No. 5 on the Billboard Global Charts this week. On April 25, Camila took to Instagram to share the news, and she posted a bikini photo to go along with it. In the pic, Camila is halfway into the pool, leaning over the edge to show off the backside of her two-piece swimsuit. The thong bikini featured a leopard print design, and the singer completed her summery ensemble with a baseball cap and sunglasses, as well as gold necklaces.

“When we wrote this song, we were playing songs I heard in my childhood — songs that made my family sing, dance and celebrate life,” Camila explained. “These songs in Spanish have important life messages about how life can break your heart, but we can also dance and sing and move our bodies through it.” Camila penned “Bam Bam” following her breakup from Shawn Mendes in Nov. 2021.

“This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me from my mom and to her from her mom,” Camila added. “Life has its ups and downs; but you will laugh again and you will love again.”

camila cabello
Camila Cabello hits the beach in a bikini. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Camila’s latest bikini post comes following her lengthy Instagram post about body insecurities earlier this month. Camila wrote the message after being photographed by paparazzi in a swimsuit. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then I saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila admitted. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own.”

Camila recalled spending extra time getting ready so she would look her best if the paparazzi caught photos of her. “I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self-conscious of where the paps were the whole time, I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go into nature,” she explained. “I knew I looked “good” in the pictures, and thought I would feel accomplished, and yet, I’ve never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts and that became my thoughts.”

More From Our Partners

ad