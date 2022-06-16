Camila Cabello Rocks Bikini & Has A Blast In The Ocean During Miami Beach Day

Camila Cabello hit the beach in Coral Gables, Florida with some of her gal pals on June 15. The singer was all smiles as she played around in the water while rocking a blue string bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top and a tiny thong bikini bottom. Camila cracked up as she submersed herself underwater. Other shots showed her strolling away from the ocean with her bikini bod on full display.

It’s the start of a Hot Girl Summer for Camila, who split from her longtime boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, at the end of 2021. She also recently took a trip to Italy, where she posted various bikini photos on social media. Following the trip, she performed at two festivals, and then took a brief social media detox to take some time to herself. Now, she’s back in action, though!

Although Camila hasn’t been shy about posting sexy photos on Instagram over the last several months, she’s also been open about her struggle with body image. When paparazzi took photos of her on the beach earlier this year, Camila admitted that seeing the images online triggered her. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila admitted in her April message. “I reminded myself when it impacted my esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own.”

The singer went on to share an inspiring message about confidence and body positivity. She opened up about how she purposely wore makeup, sucked her stomach in and didn’t eat anything too heavy the next time she wore a bikini in public. However, this only made her more “self conscious,” and led to a day where she didn’t enjoy herself because she was so worried about what photos the paparazzi would take. “What is health if you’re so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?” she wondered. “Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can’t let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?”

Camila definitely seemed to be paying no mind to the cameras on her latest beach outing, though, as she was absolutely glowing and having a blast with her girlfriends.