Camila Cabello Soaks Up The Sun In Thong Bikini While Riding On A Boat In Italy

Camila Cabello is truly living her best life in Italy! While vacationing with friends in Positano on June 1, Camila enjoyed a luxurious boat ride, where she caught some rays in an orange thong bikini. She posted a photograph of herself lounging at the back of the boat, laying on her stomach so the backside of her two-piece was visible. Camila looked completely carefree as she got some sun, with the gorgeous water and Italian landscape in the background.

Earlier in the day, Camila posted several shots of the top half of her bikini, as well. She danced on the boat, with her strappy orange bikini top on full display. The night concluded with the singer chowing down on Italian food while at dinner with her pals.

Although Camila has confidently been rocking sexy looks on her Italy trip, she has been open in the past about her struggle with body image. Specifically, Camila has discussed being photographed by paparazzi in her swimsuit and how seeing the photos took a toll on her. “I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila admitted in April. “I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or ‘healthy,’ but what is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?”

In a subsequent interview with People magazine, she further explained why she got so vulnerable about her self-consciousness. “People can often look at these pictures of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that,” she said. “I thought it was important for me to be like, ‘Hey this isn’t necessarily something to aspire to.’ I might look a certain way, but I’ve had a really s***y time and that’s not a good way to be.”