Camila Cabello Wears Colorful Bikini As She Soaks In Rays On Italy Vacation: Photos

Camila Cabello looked stunning in a colorful handkerchief bikini & sandals while on vacation in Italy.

May 31, 2022 12:02PM EDT
Camila Cabello has been looking fabulous while on a European vacation and her latest bikini was amazing. The 25-year-old showed off her figure in a bright-colored bikini that featured a handkerchief top and a matching tie-string bottom.

Camila posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “TI AMO ITALIA.” Camila’s bikini featured a strapless, pastel rainbow tankini top that was in the shape of a handkerchief and had a geometric pattern. She styled the top with a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms that tied on the sides with hot pink strings. She topped her look off with black and lavender slides and sunglasses.

Aside from this bikini, she also rocked an off-the-shoulder white prairie mini dress with a low-cut, tight bodice and poofy sleeves and a flowy, ruffled mini skirt. She accessorized her look with a chunky white and black sweater draped off her arms, a white leather purse, and chunky white sneakers.

Just the other day, Camila was in Paris when she wore a neon green Dion Lee ensemble featuring the Rope Tie Crop Top and matching Rope Tie Midi Skirt. She posted photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “I’m in my baddie phase and my feet hurt.”

Her long-sleeve crop top had a low-cut V-neckline and a crisscross braided rope around her waist while her flowy low-rise skirt was tied to the side and had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

She accessorized her neon outfit with a pair of crystal heeled sandals, a Yuzefi Dinner Roll Bag, Jennifer Fisher 3 Shane Hoops Earrings, and a Sara Biv & Calvit Save the World Resin Block Necklace.

