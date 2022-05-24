Camila Cabello Looks Fabulous In Neon Crop Top & High Slit Skirt In Paris: Photos

Camila Cabello looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging neon green crop top with a matching high-slit skirt for a fun night out in Paris.

By:
May 24, 2022 3:41PM EDT
camila cabello
View gallery
Paris Hilton Paris Hilton seen in a sparkly fluorescent dress, late night shopping in Soho, NYC - 24 Jan 2022
Rebel Wilson stuns in a yellow tweed skirt and jacket at NBC News in New York City Pictured: Rebel Wilson Ref: SPL5308009 050522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa in concert at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington, USA - 31 Mar 2022
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello has been on vacation in Paris with her friends and her outfits have truly been amazing. One of our favorite looks from the 25-year-old though was definitely her neon green Dion Lee ensemble featuring the Rope Tie Crop Top and matching Rope Tie Midi Skirt.

Camila posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “I’m in my baddie phase and my feet hurt.” Her long-sleeve crop top had a low-cut V-neckline and a crisscross braided rope around her waist. Meanwhile, her flowy low-rise skirt was tied to the side and had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

She accessorized her neon ensemble with a pair of crystal heeled sandals, a Yuzefi Dinner Roll Bag, Jennifer Fisher 3 Shane Hoops Earrings, and a Sara Biv & Calvit Save the World Resin Block Necklace.

Just one day later, Camila rocked yet another stylish outfit, and this time it was a tight black and white midi Khaite Georgia Striped Cashmere Dress. On top of her dress, she wore a Stand Studio Veronica Faux Leather Shirt and accessorized with a Dior Small Lady Abcdior Bag, Versace Medusa Biggie Leather Loafers, and a Bruna the Label Menton Necklace.

Aside from these looks, she recently wore a sleeveless white Dion Lee Crochet Corset Top that had a low-cut, scoop neckline. The bodice of the ribbed top was completely see-through and tight around her tiny waist and she topped her look off with tiny gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

More From Our Partners

ad