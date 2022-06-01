Camila Cabello Rocks Orange Bikini Top Before Dining On Pasta & Bread In Italy

Camila Cabello left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 25-year-old took to social media on June 1 and shared a smoldering photo as the “Senorita” singer wore a bright orange bikini top while snapping a few photos for fans.

“AMALFI- NAPOLI- ITALIA 🇮🇹 il tuo cibo, la tua lingua, la tua gente, la tua terra, la tua musica, le tue nonne! Sono innamorata. ” she captioned the post which translates to, “AMALFI – NAPOLI – ITALY, your food, your language, your people, your land, your music, your grandmothers! I’m in love.”

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, playfully posed while soaking up the sun on a beautiful boat in the water. She posted a series of seductive snaps, including one in the colorful swimsuit as she happily posed for the camera. Camila completed her low-key look with a simple gold pendant necklace and matching earrings. She showed off her painted toe nails as she looked up at the cliff side in Amalfi and also gushed over delicious olive oil drenched bread.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed to the former Fifth Harmony singer’s post to swoon over the brunette beauty. “Love this,” Camila’s celebrity trainer Jenna Willis wrote. “you are GLOWING. I love this look on you omg [sic],” one follower commented. “I love you sm! U look soo cute,” another replied.

Camila is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just hours later and posted a cheeky photo while sunbathing on a boat. The toned star soaked up the sun while overlooking cliff side in Amalfi. “Positano,” she captioned the post.