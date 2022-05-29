North West, 8, Is So Grown Up On ‘Date’ With Mom Kim Kardashian In Italy: Photos

North West looked just like her mom Kim Kardashian in the latter’s latest set of Italy photos! The 41-year-old doting mom shared several new snapshots both she and eight-year-old North posed for during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s star-studded wedding weekend in Portofino, and they’re truly adorable. In all of the pics, the duo showed off stylish outfits, including a dark gray crisscrossed crop top and matching leggings that turned into heeled shoes at the bottom for Kim, and a black tee and dark gray jeans with black strappy shoes with small heels for North.

In the first snapshot, the mother and daughter sat near each other on chairs as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera. Kim’s blonde hair was down and parted in the middle and North had braids in her hair. The second pic showed them laughing and dancing in the same outfits, and a third showed them standing and posing in the same space. Other pics showed just Kim posing in her outfit and one of her walking outside among onlookers.

“Best Date Ever 🖤,” the loving parent captioned the post, which was met with a lot of love from fans, in the comments. “North slowly becoming Kim,” one fan wrote while another called the young gal Kim’s “twin.” Another mentioned how grown up North looked and many others left heart-eyed emojis.

Kim’s latest pics come from an eventful few days full of fun and love in Italy last week. The reality star showed up with many of her family members to be by Kourtney’s side as she exchanged vows with Travis in the romantic Italian setting. She wore a figure-flattering sheer black lace dress during the ceremony and later changed into a silver sparkly bodysuit over a black long-sleeved top and pants for the reception. A video of her dancing in the second outfit was posted on her and North’s TikTok shortly after the wedding ended.

Before the wedding, Kim was spotted walking around Italy with some of her family, and even enjoyed special treats like gelato. The mother-of-four took North and her niece Penelope to get the tasty dessert in a matching gray corset style top and boot cut pants that remained fitted through the thigh, and made sure to keep the girls close by holding their hands.