Camila Cabello Slays In Blue String Bikini After Returning From Her ‘Social Media Detox’

Camila Cabello is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old recently took a break from social media and just come back on with a bang when she rocked a tiny blue string bikini.

Camila posted two photos of herself in the bikini – one on her Instagram story and another in her feed in a slideshow. In the selfie in the story, Camila pushed her arms against her chest while showing off the ribbed, turquoise triangle bikini top. She accessorized her look with a colorful choker necklace, gold hoop earrings, and wet hair. She stuck her tongue out in the photo and wrote, “305 till I die.”

Earlier that day, Camila posted a video of herself rocking a skintight halterneck black mini dress with a long-sleeve bolero on top. the same colorful beaded necklace, and a pair of massive silver hoop earrings. She captioned the video, “I’m back from my social media detox.”

We could not be happier that Camila is back on social media because she always posts gorgeous photos showing off her stylish outfits. Right before she went off the grid, Camila was posting photos of herself from her vacation in Italy and one of our favorites was a bright-colored bikini that featured a handkerchief top and a matching tie-string bottom.

Camila rocked the Frankies Bikinis Indy Shine Halter Bikini Top in Rainbow Swirl with the matching Frankies Bikinis Hazel Shine String Bikini Bottom in Rainbow Swirl. She accessorized her look with a Yuzefi Mini Tempura Bag, purple M.Gemi the Clio Slides, Levi’s 501 Original Cutoff Shorts in Athens, a Bruna the Label Menton Necklace, and Versace Medusa Biggie Sunglasses.