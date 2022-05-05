Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Run-In At Met Gala: They Were ‘Genuinely Glad’ To See Each Other

The 2022 Met Gala could have been a minefield of awkward run-ins for exes and rivals attending the May 2 event. Thankfully for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, these former lovers didn’t have to worry about that. Roughly six months after Shawn, 23, and Camila, 25, ended their two-year relationship, they attended the extravaganza at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. While some might spend the night avoiding a former flame, a source close to Shawn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he and Camilla “did have a run-in with each other at the Met Gala, but it was anything but dramatic.”

“They were seen talking briefly, and the interaction was friendly and authentic,” the insider from Shawn’s camp tells HollywoodLife. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still. They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around. Camila and Shawn will always have a special place in each other’s hearts, and they will continue to remain friends. They were genuinely glad to see one another at the Met Gala. They have had so much fun attending past ones, and this was no different.”

Shawn arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit that boasted a navy blue and burgundy suit jacket and pants. The high collar, pointed shoulders, and dramatic angles were on point for the “gilded glamour” look, though some compared it to Marvel’s Dr. Strange and Prince Eric from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Camila arrived later in a two-piece outfit, matching her Prabal Gurung white lace-up crop top with a full skirt that included a floral moment below the hip.

In 2021, Shawn and Camila made their red carpet debut as a couple at that year’s Met Gala. They both wore Michael Kors in looks that gave off Sonny & Cher vibes. Two months later, just like the real Sonny and Cher, Camila and Shawn broke up.

Those years that we were together — my focus was just, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a happy, healthy relationship?'” Camila explained to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 in March. “My focus has really shifted. And even now, while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f***ing point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”