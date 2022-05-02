Camila Cabello Rocks Two-Piece White Ruffled Gown While Going Solo To Met Gala 2022

Camila Cabello, 25, was the belle of the ball at this year’s Met Gala. The single and ready-to-mingle “Senorita” singer stayed true to her roots and looked absolutely phenomenal as she walked the red carpet alone. Camila gave the peace sign to fans and was all smiles as she arrived at the Met Gala 2022, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Although Camila embodied the theme of American style evolution, she also stayed true to her roots with her dress choice, which seems to have a subtle hint of Latin flavor to it! The dress, which came in two sections, exposed Camila’s trim waist. The top portion of the dress wrapped around the singer’s neck and included lace that wrapped around her waist. The bottom portion of the dress was matching in color but contained ruffles in the front that were filled with a variety of different colors. Camila had her hair up in a tight bun on top of her head and opted not to wear any accessories in terms of jewelry for the evening.

This year’s look is drastically different than what Camila wore to the 2021 Met Gala, which she attended with her boyfriend at the time Shawn Mendes, 23. At last year’s Met Gala, Camila wore a deep purple two-piece gown. Accompanied by Shawn — who wore a tuxedo jacket without a shirt underneath, which exposed his ripped abs — Camila’s makeup was done with hints of purple and she wore her hair down. She wore no jewelry but did accompany the look with a purple feather boa. There is sure to be a run-in with the two exes at this year’s Met Gala, as Shawn also walked the red carpet solo, looking debonair in a head-to-toe black suit.

What a difference a year makes, though. As HollywoodLife reported, Camila and Shawn split in November 2021. On March 4, Camila released a song called “Bam Bam”, from Familia. She did not deny that the lyrics to the song were about her breakup and said to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, “I think we what we were trying to get across in the verse is just that…things change and things take really unexpected terms. And just showing that through the actual details of it. Because for me, I f***ing love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”