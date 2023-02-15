Camila Cabello & Austin Kevitch Allegedly Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

Camila Cabello, 25, and the CEO of dating app Lox Club, Austin Kevitch, 31, have gone their separate ways after less than one year of dating. A recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers revealed the news when it noted that “Austin is single again”, according to E! News. HollywoodLife has, of course, reached out to Camila’s reps for comment, but we have not yet heard back from them.

Camila and Austin first sparked romance speculation in June 2022, when they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles together. Then, two months later they seemingly confirmed the rumors when they were spotted holding hands and kissing in Santa Monica, California. They grabbed drinks from the local Caffe Wooyoo, and Camila later posted a photo of their beverages on Instagram. And most recently, Camila and Austin were photographed on a dinner date in Santa Monica in November, so their relationship definitely lasted several months before fizzling out.

Prior to her relationship with Austin, Camila dated Shawn Mendes for more than two years. Unfortunately, they split in Nov. 2021, and since then, Camila’s talked about her strategy when it comes to romance and finding a good partner.

While on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022, Camila said, “For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you’re at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there’s a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it’s natural. But you’re not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that’s a waste of life.” She also said she’s not into dating apps because she fears someone could be using her. “I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left. “Because the first guy that DM’ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?….You don’t know their intentions. But even that, I’m like, I don’t even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing.”