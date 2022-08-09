Austin Kevitch: 5 Things To Know About the Tech CEO Dating Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is dating a new man, and the world is now wondering what they need to know about 31-year-old Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch! The “Bad Things” singer, 25, and her new flame seemingly made things official while getting cozy during a lunch date in Los Angles on August 7. And that was the culmination of months of speculation — they first sparked rumors back in June when they were seen chatting while on a walk.

The news comes after Camila and her ex-Shawn Mendes, 24, split back in November. after a very high-profile romance lasting two years. Here’s what you need to know about her new guy!

He’s made a career out of being single.

Camila may have caught Austin’s eye, but the dating app founder has apparently built his professional success on being single, of all things. “I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app,” he told Bustle in February about the members-only dating app. “I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

View Related Gallery Camila Cabello's Red Carpet Looks Over The Years: Photos Camila Cabello 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 Camila Cabello Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Prabal Gurung

Austin apparently developed the app after a bad breakup, according to the outlet. He also co-founded a software development company called Brighten.

He’s a former football player.

Austin is quite an athlete. According to The Sun, he played basketball and football in high school, and even ran track and field at Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania, where he also grew up. He was reportedly chosen for the elite National Football Team, facing off against France’s national team in an event called the “Global Bowl France.”

Austin went on to play football at private Brucknell University, where he studied computer engineering and business management.

Austin is a Philadelphia native.

Camila’s new guy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvia on July 5, 1991. He was raised by parents Lisa and Andrew Kevitch, alongside sister Lindsey and brother Tristan.

He’s a proponent of sarcasm.

In his Bustle interview, Austin explained why he sees sarcasm as a virtue, especially in relation to dating. “I think it’s more authentic,” he told the outlet about Lox’s quirky appeal. “When you can make fun of yourself or show sarcasm, it’s really another way of showing your personality. Showing what parts of life you find silly, that you love, or you hate. There are some apps that just don’t really make it easy to do that, or people choose not to do it. Then you don’t know anything about them when you meet them in person. It’s just so much easier to talk to someone when you get a sense of their quirks.”

We can only assume it’s those exact quirks Camila appreciates, too.

He’s estimated to be worth about $5 million.

According to Elle, the entrepreneur and businessman is currently estimated to be worth about $5 million. But with celebrities such as rappers Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty throwing financial support behind Lox, he’s likely to eventually be worth a great deal more.