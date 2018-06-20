This is so tragic. Danielle Bregoli got extremely emotional in a new video when asked about the death of her friend XXXTentacion. Watch here.

Danielle Bregoli, 15, is not only struggling with the loss of her friend XXXTentacion, who died from a gunshot wound on Monday, but she’s also begging for her friends and fellow rappers to learn something from his tragic death. “I feel like, as much as we’re going to miss him and everything, we just need to take this and it needs to be a wake-up call to all these [Tekashi]69s, and Trippie Reds, and all these mother f***ers who want to ask all tough and hard,” the Bhad Babie plead through tears in a video interview with TMZ. “When people really get ahold of them, it’s not funny anymore. We lost X because of this, ’cause people want to act all big and bad.”

Danielle continued to wipe away her tears as she became more frustrated with the behavior of rappers whose lives could be cut short if they don’t clean up their act. “Is this what you all needed? Now X is gone, does this make any sense to you now? Do you understand this is real life, this is not no f**king video game?” she sobbed. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Danielle also revealed that she and the late X were close friends, and he was a big inspiration. “He gave me the best advice and was always there for me when I needed him. Even when we would argue or he would call me yelling and mad or disappointed because I did some dumb shit he would always say “Ight I love you mamas” before he hung up,” she wrote under a picture of the late rapper performing.

Danielle admitted the last conversation they had was a fight, where she told him “I don’t ever wanna talk to you again.” “Nothing is killing me right now more than that,” she wrote. So terribly sad.