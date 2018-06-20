XXXTentacion’s Vigil Turns Nasty When His Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up: They ‘Burned What I Brought’

XXXTentcion’s ex Geneva Ayala turned up at a Miami vigil for the murdered rapper and was kicked out by his friends. Not only that they burned the items she left at his memorial!

Late rapper XXXTentacion‘s ex girlfriend Geneva Ayala wanted to pay tribute to her murdered former love, but some of his pals didn’t want her anywhere near his makeshift Miami memorial. After all, she did make claims that he brutally beat her in 2016, causing him to later be charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. His friends didn’t want her taking any part in mourning him at the vigil that they set up. Geneva claimed in an Instagram post on June 19 things got nasty towards her less than 30 minutes after she arrived.

“They kicked me out of the vigil. so damn disrespectful. I can’t believe people are that selfish. I wasn’t even there 25 minutes and I literally got pulled away from the memorial. I just wanted to stay. I wasn’t bothering anyone. This is unfair. I’m absolutely devastated. THEY BURNED THE SH*T I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM IM SO MAD LIKE IM SCREAMING,” she captioned a photo of candle’s at XXX’s shrine A sign read R.I.P. Jahseh for the 20-year-old’s real name Jahseh Onfroy and a globe as well as roses were pictured nearby that Geneva said were from her.

She later posted a photo showing burned headphones as well as the other mementos. Geneva wrote, “I left those things for him. I didn’t bother anyone. I said nothing to no one. I can’t believe they’d do that. How did they let that happen. Why would anyone let that happen, where is the respect? The globe, board, flowers and candles I brought for him were placed BEHIND THE CAUTION TAPE, AND THEY LET THEM GET THE SH*T AND SET IT ALL ON FIRE. He would’ve wanted me there. I have no f**king words.”

Despite Geneva’s turbulent relationship with XXX, she claimed in a tweet earlier in the day that his June 18 murder left her “broken.” She wrote, “It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. he did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, I’m broken.”

Fans were split down the middle about Geneva’s decision to visit the makeshift shrine for her ex. “This is messed up, hope you’re okay,” one wrote while another commented “They should leave you alone. Protect yourself girl. You have permission to mourn and it’s disgusting someone think they can take that away from you.” However some of XXX’s fans weren’t there for her. “You deserved it,” one user wrote and another said “Karma’s a bitch ain’t it?” while someone added “tbh … u kinda had it coming.” Brutal!