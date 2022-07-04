Camila Cabello Dons Black String Bikini With Mystery Man On Miami Beach Day: Photos

Camila Cabello, 25, looked as happy as could be during her latest outing. The singer and a mystery man visited a beach in Coral Gables, FL as she rocked a fashionable black bikini with white trim on July 3. She had her hair down and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and showed off a makeup-free look.

The hunky unidentified man went shirtless as he donned just blue swim trunks and sunglasses, and the pair walked around the sand together while enjoying the rays of the sun from above. They also took a dip in the water and appeared to be sharing a lot of laughs. At one point, they even gave each other a hug and looked like they were having a great time.

Camila’s new outing with the mystery man comes less than a month after she sparked dating rumors with Austin Kevitch, the founder of Lox Club, which is a “private dating app with high standards.” They were both seen going on an evening stroll two weeks ago in Los Angeles, CA and also follow each other on Instagram, leading many to raise eyebrows about the status of their relationship.

When Camila’s not getting attention for her love life, she’s doing so for her music. The talented musician recently performed at Wango Tango, the same event her ex Shawn Mendes performed at six months after their breakup, and the two apparently had a run-in that wasn’t dramatic, like some would expect. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still. They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around.”

The two exes also both attended the 2022 Met Gala before that in May and they reportedly talked “briefly” and their “interaction was friendly and authentic.” Camila and Shawn dated for two years before calling it quits in Nov. 2021. They both released a joint statement that announced the split.