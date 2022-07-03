Camila Cabello Hits Miami Beach In Black Bikini & White Mini Skirt: Photos

The 'Havana' singer turned up the heat with a sizzling snap of herself lounging by the beach. Check out the pics here!

By:
July 3, 2022 10:52AM EDT
Singer Camila Cabello shows off her curves in a yellow animal print bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. 02 Apr 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844099_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Camila Cabello is giving her fans exactly what they need for a scorching hot summer. The “Havana” singer turned up the heat with a sizzling snap posted to her Instagram on Saturday, July 2. Rocking a black bikini underneath a chic white crop top and matching mini skirt, Camila posed for her life as she captioned the gorgeous photo, “la buena vida.”

Her stans must have been even more ecstatic upon hearing the news Camila had a run-in with her ex Shawn Mendes recently when they both performed at Wango Tango. The exes, who broke up in November, took the stage at different times — but they did manage to have a brief conversation. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t the first time that they have run into each other and, from an outside perspective, their interactions with each other are always kind of flirty, but not in a lusty sorta way. They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

It was another close encounter for the pair as they also both attended the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. While a run-in may have been awkward, another source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Met Gala meet-up was “anything but dramatic.” The source said the two stars talked “briefly,” and their “interaction was friendly and authentic.”

Camila Cabello posted another bikini shot to her Instagram on July 2, 2022. (MEGA)

The source added, “Camila and Shawn will always have a special place in each other’s hearts, and they will continue to remain friends. They were genuinely glad to see one another at the Met Gala. They have had so much fun attending past ones, and this was no different.”

When the pair first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.

