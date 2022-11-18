Camila Cabello & BF Austin Kevitch Link Arms As They Goof Around For Paparazzi On Rare Public Date Night

You know the relationship is going well when you’ve found someone that you can be goofy with. Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Austin Kevitch both looked like they were having a blast as they left after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, November 17. The pair looked like they were sharing a laugh as they laughed as they left the restaurant and headed to their car.

The ‘Havana’ popstar, 25, and tech CEO, 31, locked arms and seemed to joke about the formality as they were seen leaving the eatery. The couple clearly found something hilarious, because they quickly broke, and Camila doubled over with laughter. They both had huge smiles, and it was clear that they were both having a great time on their date.

Besides their shared sense of humor, the pair also both looked great. Camila rocked a light purple jumpsuit with a spiraling design, and she carried a tiny black backpack with flowers printed on it. Austin rocked a blue fleece, with a pair of gray slacks.

Camila and Austin first went public with their relationship back in August when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. The new romance came about eight months after Camila broke up with her longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes, after two years together.

Since she started dating the Lox Club CEO, sources close to Camila revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s been very happy to be with him and see someone outside of the entertainment industry. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the insider said. “Camila is the type to go all in when she meets someone she likes, so she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he, they’re totally into each other. Camila‘s friends are excited for her, she’s such a sweetheart she deserves a great guy and so far Austin seems to be checking all the boxes.”