Camila Cabello Reveals Dating Advice She Got From Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello opened up about going to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for dating advice in a new interview with Drew Barrymore on Tuesday, October 18. The popstar, 25, revealed that she asked The Voice judges what the key to a successful relationship like theirs is, and they revealed that lots of laughter is the key to a happy relationship.

Camila told Drew, 47, that she thought that Gwen, 53, and Blake, 46, were an ideal couple after working with them on the singing reality show. “They’re so adorable. I asked them: ‘What’s the key? You guys have been together.’ They’re so happy and in love,” she said. “They’re cuddly with each other and obsessed with each other.”

Ultimately, Camila said the pair revealed that the fact that they’re each other’s best friend really is what made them a perfect pair. “What they say about their key to being so happy is that they’re best friends, and they make each other laugh. They’re laughing all the time. That’s something that’s really important to me,” she said.

Before opening up about Blake and Gwen, Camila also told Drew about her own philosophy for dating, and it’s clear that she was taking the friendship advice seriously. “For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you’re at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends [and] friendships, and then, if there’s a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens, but it’s natural, but you’re not focused on giving three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that’s a waste of life,” she told Drew in the interview.

Earlier in the chat, Camila opened up about insecurities when getting into a new relationship. “Let’s say there’s a guy I like, and he’s going to see me perform. That will be the person I get the most nervous for,” she said. “I realize that that was me just trying to be one-dimensional sexy. I might feel sexy onstage, but also sometimes, I feel like a scared little girl.”

The two singers are clearly a good example for a successful relationship. Gwen and Blake celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Monday, October 17, and the “Hollaback Girl” popstar shared a photo of her showing off her ring on Instagram.

It seems like Camila has been following the dating advice perfectly, especially after she was seen kissing her new boyfriend Austin Kevitch in August. Since they were spotted on a romantic lunch date, sources close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that her friends are happy for her. “Camila‘s friends are excited for her, she’s such a sweetheart she deserves a great guy and so far Austin seems to be checking all the boxes,” they said.