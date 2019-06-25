Camila Cabello Splits From BF Matthew Hussey After Dropping Sexy Video With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, have called it quits after more than a year of dating, a surprising new report claims.

Just days after Camila Cabello dropped a super sexy music video with her longtime friend, Shawn Mendes, a new report by The Sun is claiming that she and her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, have broken up. This shocking news, which was further confirmed by PEOPLE, comes after Camila, 22, and Matthew, 32, first struck up their romance in Feb. 2018, after meeting on the set of Today. They later made their relationship red carpet official, when they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party together one year later — in February 2019. But now, they’ve gone their separate ways and we couldn’t be more heartbroken for them.

What’s interesting is the timing of this split. Just days before news of Camila and Matt’s breakup emerged, she and Shawn Mendes played lovers in his new video for “Senorita”. And let’s just say the video was super steamy. But, of course, we’re not insinuating that she and Shawn are linked up romantically at all — we just know that fans are going to hope they start dating soon, now that she’s a single woman again.

Camila and Shawn also previously worked together on their 2015 hit ,“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on Shawn’s album, Handwritten. That’s actually when romance rumors first started swirling, but they denied dating. And while their new video looks like two people with a lot of chemistry, Camila revealed that it wasn’t easy producing it. “The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous,” she admitted on YouTube on June 20, just hours before the video’s release. “I had to drink a lot of wine!”

HollywoodLife reached out to Camila’s reps for comment on her split, but we did not receive an immediate response.