Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Can’t Stop Laughing In BTS Clip From Steamy ‘Senorita’ Video

Things got SUPER steamy between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in their ‘Senorita’ music video, but new behind the scenes footage shows that the pair could barely keep a straight face while filming!

The chemistry between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is off the charts in their music video for ‘Senorita,’ which was released on June 21. However, the singers have now shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot, and it proves that the super sexy dancing and more took quite a bit of time for them to get just right! The clip shows them practicing their steamy dance scene that takes place in the video, which Shawn admitted was his “worst nightmare,” since he’s not a big fan of dancing. At one point, he even accidentally lets go of Camila’s arm too early and drops her to the floor!

Eventually, though, they nail it, and it all culminates with him pinning her against the wall for a near-kiss. The whole room erupts in cheers when the footage comes out just how they wanted. This was just in rehearsal, though — the next day, they had to recreate the choreography for the actual video. We also get to see the stars map out their sexy bedroom scene, and it turns out it was Shawn who came up with the idea to rip his shirt off while Camila watches. In the end, the video came out SUPER sexy, but this behind-the-scenes footage proves that Camila and Shawn could barely keep a straight face while filming it.

Fans have been shipping a relationship between Camila and Shawn since they first collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. They’ve continuously insisted that they are just friends, but decided to give the fans a little bit of what they’ve been begging for by teaming up on “Senorita” four years later.

Despite their PDA and steamy scenes in the video, though, it doesn’t appear that Camila and Shawn’s relationship has turned romantic. She has been dating Matthew Hussey, a relationship expert, since Feb. 2018.