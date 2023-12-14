Camila Cabello & Drake Caught Hanging Out During Turks & Caicos Vacation: Video

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello and Drake were spotted spending time together in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, December 13. The “Havana” singer, 26, and For All The Dogs rapper, 37, were seen talking to one another as they were riding in a boat in the beautiful sunny weather. They both seemed like they were having a nice time chatting and laughing on the fun outing.

In the clip, the two of them could be seen mid-conversation as a few other people walked around on the boat. Camila looked gorgeous in a tiny black dress. Meanwhile, Drake rocked a blue, sleeveless tie-dye t-shirt and an orange swimsuit. It seemed like the Romance singer said something funny, because the rapper looked like he laughed and had a big smile on his face. The two musical superstars were also seen riding on jetskis around the crystal clear ocean.

Camila Cabello with Drake pic.twitter.com/Hx1MF3fHln — Camila Cabello Daily 🎀 (@TheCamilaDaily) December 14, 2023

The sighting with Drake comes about six months after Camila split up from Shawn Mendes, after the former couple had a short-lived reunion. She had originally dated the “Stitches” singer, 25, for three years when they split up in November 2021. The two sparked new romance rumors that they had reconciled when they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April. After their makeout sesh, Camila and Shawn were seen together on quite a few occasions, but they split up again by June.

The trip also comes a few months after Drake was seen getting cozy with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, who opened for him on tour, in August. The “SkeeYee” rapper a photo of the two of them and called Drake her “man.” Back in July, Drake also opened up about his thoughts on marriage (and why he didn’t expect to get hitched anytime soon) during an interview on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff. “I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. I think my life, my work is my priority,” he said at the time. “I don’t wanna get married ’cause I just don’t wanna disappoint someone.”