Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Pack On The PDA While Stepping Out In LA: Photos

It looks like things are going well for Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, who recently got back together after separating in Nov. 2021. The pair were seen packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a date night at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 3. In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Shawn and Camila looked smitten as they smiled and hugged in front of the improv club. They seemingly engaged in lively conversation and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company as they shot smile after smile at one another. Too cute!

They both looked spiffy for their outing, with the “When You’re Gone” singer donning tan slacks and a white turtleneck sweater. Camila, meanwhile, looked beautiful in a black wrap vest dress worn over a collared button-down blouse. She paired it with a silver clutch and both wore dressy black shoes.

Shawn and Camila were a power couple when they got together in 2019 around the time they released the steamy track, “Señorita”. Sadly, after two years of showing fans what true love looks like, they went their separate ways. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” a message they each shared to their respective Instagram Stories in Nov. 2021 read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

However, the “Bam Bam” hitmaker and Shawn had fans doing a double take when they were spotted getting flirty with one another and even kissing at Coachella in mid-April. Following their PDA-filled weekend, they were seen holding hands as they trolled through Santa Monica. Shortly after, the Canadian-born musician was spotted buying a bouquet of flowers, and Camila was seen arriving at his house later that evening.

Shawn and Camila at coachella pic.twitter.com/OxYFAwMTUl — Shawn Mendes Italy 🤍 (@shawnitaupdates) April 15, 2023

“They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go,” a person close to the couple told the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, an additional insider said they decided to have another go at their relationship after being “friendly” for months. “They have been friendly for several months and hung out. They always seemed to have a special connection,” the source noted to PEOPLE.