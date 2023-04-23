Shawn Mendes Spotted With Flowers Before Camila Cabello Arrives At His Home For Apparent Date

Shawn Mendes was seen purchasing the wrapped bouquet as well as firewood at a store before heading back to his residence.

April 23, 2023 1:20PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, appeared to have a romantic time together over the weekend. The “Stitches” singer was seen buying a bouquet of flowers and firewood at a store before he headed to his Los Angeles, CA home, where the beauty arrived a short time later. He wore a white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers as he was photographed making his way inside his vehicle.

Camila was also photographed outside Shawn’s home, but appeared to try and hide herself under her outfit. It included a dark orange sweatshirt with the hood over her head, matching pants, and black shoes. She also wore a face mask over her nose and mouth and added sunglasses to cover her eyes.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Camila and Shawn before their split. (MEGA)

Shawn and Camila’s night in comes just one week after they made headlines for hugging and kissing at Coachella. The exes seemed to be very much back on as they stayed close and hung out with friends during the music festival. At one point, they were filmed walking and when a person asked if they were “back together,” Camila seemed to say, “Yes.”

Shawn and Camila were also seen holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica just a few days ago. They were walking by a strip of restaurants and didn’t seem to want to hide their PDA. Although they haven’t confirmed they’re back together, these latest sightings have led many fans to believe the former lovebirds are giving their romance another chance.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Camila and Shawn at Coachella last week. ( Brian Prahl/@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

The young talented stars first started dating in the summer of 2019 and would often be seen showing off their adoration for one another. From loving date nights to red carpet events, they always looked so smitten. Their relationship lasted until Nov. 2021 and since then, Shawn was romantically linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and Camila was romantically linked to businessman Austin Kevitch until Feb., when they reportedly called it quits.

