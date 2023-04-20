Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Strolling In Santa Monica After Coachella Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hinted that they're back together, again, by going on a date night after they made out at Coachella.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s reignited romance didn’t stop at Coachella. After the exes made out at the music festival over the weekend, they were spotted holding hands in Santa Monica on Wednesday night, April 19. The “Stitches” singer, 24, and the former Fifth Harmony member, 26, were hand-in-hand as they walked past a strip of restaurants on their date night. Their latest PDA-filled outing makes it seem like they’re back together, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Shawn and Camila seemingly rekindled their romance at Coachella, where they were filmed getting super cozy with each other. The “Señorita” singers were seen having a conversation and hugging, before sharing a smooch that rocked the internet. Camila also raised eyebrows when another video from the same night showed her being approached by someone who asked if she and Shawn were “back together” and she seemed to reply with, “Yes.”

However, a source told Page Six after Coachella that Shawn and Camila aren’t back together. “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” the insider shared with the outlet. “They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going. One thing led to another as the night progressed.”

Shawn and Camila were friends for years before they got together romantically during the late spring of 2019. The couple went strong for more than two years before announcing their split in Nov. 2021. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement on their breakup read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” they added. After the split, Camila went on to date businessman Austin Kevitch, but they reportedly broke up earlier this year. Shawn, meanwhile, has recently been romantically linked to both Sabrina Carpenter and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

