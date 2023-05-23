Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands & Look So In Love In NYC 1 Mo. After Coachella Reunion

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, were seen holding hands while stepping out in New York City — just a month after their PDA filled Coachella reunion and a year and a half after their November 2021 split. In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, Camila rocked a pair of jeans and a white crop top with a black leather jacket as she walked with her hitmaker companion. She finished the look with a pair of black sneakers, and appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup free, her newly darkened hair with bangs hanging around her shoulders. Shawn wore a dark gray tank top and a pair of jeans, and looked content as he chatted with Camila in the sunshine.

The duo’s Tuesday, May 23 coffee run certainly seems to confirm what many are growing to believe — that Shawn and Camilla are “on again.” And that wouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Even as they went their separate ways, they admitted to still being close.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” an emotional Instagram message to fans read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn touched off a firestorm of rumors as he was repeatedly seen with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, while Camila went on to date Austin Kevitch, but the relationship was over again by February of 2023. A source told us in August of 2022 why the pop star was attracted to him. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

But clearly, Shawn and Camila had left their hearts elsewhere, and reunited during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April. “[We’re] so friendly,” Shawn said during an episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest in April of 2022. “I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never gonna change.”