Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands & Look So In Love In NYC 1 Mo. After Coachella Reunion

The couple is looking more and more like they're 'on again,' a month after they were spotted reuniting at Coachella!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 23, 2023 8:26PM EDT
View gallery
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, were seen holding hands while stepping out in New York City — just a month after their PDA filled Coachella reunion and a year and a half after their November 2021 split. In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, Camila rocked a pair of jeans and a white crop top with a black leather jacket as she walked with her hitmaker companion. She finished the look with a pair of black sneakers, and appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup free, her newly darkened hair with bangs hanging around her shoulders. Shawn wore a dark gray tank top and a pair of jeans, and looked content as he chatted with Camila in the sunshine.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn and Camila are seen on a previous outing. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews)

The duo’s Tuesday, May 23 coffee run certainly seems to confirm what many are growing to believe — that Shawn and Camilla are “on again.” And that wouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Even as they went their separate ways, they admitted to still being close.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” an emotional Instagram message to fans read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn touched off a firestorm of rumors as he was repeatedly seen with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, while Camila went on to date Austin Kevitch, but the relationship was over again by February of 2023. A source told us in August of 2022 why the pop star was attracted to him. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

But clearly, Shawn and Camila had left their hearts elsewhere, and reunited during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April. “[We’re] so friendly,” Shawn said during an episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest in April of 2022. “I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never gonna change.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad