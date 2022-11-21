Jocelyne Miranda: 5 Things to Know About The Doctor Spotted Out With Shawn Mendes

Jocelyne Miranda is a doctor with a focus in biomechanics.

She’s worked with tons of athletes and celebrities.

She’s been seen out with Shawn Mendes a few times.

Shawn Mendes has been spotted out and about with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda a few times in recent months. The pair were spotted at a market doing some shopping together in November. The “Senorita” singer, 24, was also seen out to lunch with her back in July, via DailyMail. The popstar seems like he’s very close with the doctor, who he’s actually known for quite a few years. Find out everything you need to know about her here!

1. Jocelyne’s specialties are body biomechanics, biodynamics, and soft tissue.

Jocelyne has over 20 years of medical experience, according to the bio on her website. Even though her practice is Los Angeles-based, she also spends a lot of time in London and all over the globe. For her treatments, she uses “bio-mechanical evaluation combined with Joint and Soft Tissue Manipulation techniques,” and she specializes in “Spine and Extremity Adjustments.”

2. She’s worked with tons of performers and athletes.

Jocelyne’s field of medicine is extremely helpful to musicians and athletes. Her bio explains that she “uses Craneo Sacral Therapy and Diaphragm/Breathing techniques for singers with DNS rehabilitation protocols.” Because of this, she’s gotten to work with lots of stars. In terms of athletes, she’s been a team doctor during the Big Three Summer Basketball League and treated Blake Griffin among others. She’s listed major artists like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and The Chainsmokers as her clients.

3. She worked with Shawn on his 2018-2019 tour.

Since she’s worked on so many major musical events, it should come as no surprise that Jocelyne has worked with Shawn in the past. She offered him personal assessment and treatment while on tour in the past, as well as working with him for major events like the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live. She’s shared lots of photos from her time with Shawn on tour on her Instagram, including posts wishing him a happy birthday and some backstage shots. She shared a very sweet message for Shawn, along with a photo of her hugging him in October 2019. “My ‘Im So Proud’ Candid,” she swrote.

4. She has a pain remedy oil.

Besides her specialized services, Jocelyne also has a cannabis-based oil that helps relieve pain, which she sells on her website. She lists ingredients like turmeric, arnica, Boswellia, geranium rose, menthol, bergamot oil, peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, and cannabis. “Thoughtfully designed for anyone who wants to live an active, pain-free lifestyle,” her website says of the product. “Organic based with an aromatic component that has the natural benefits of Our Hemp Extracts.”

5. She loves to travel.

With her job taking her all over the world, Jocelyne clearly seems to enjoy the places that she goes to with different clients. She regularly posts photos of herself (and occasionally with her celebrity clients) in different places on her Instagram. Whether she’s hiking in Zions National Park, swimming in Tokyo, or posing for a photo in Brooklyn, she truly looks like she loves getting to see the world.