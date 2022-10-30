Shawn Mendes Dresses Up As Indiana Jones For Halloween: Photos

Image Credit: GIO / BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes was Indiana Jones for Halloween! The Canadian-born singer, 24, looked just like Harrison Ford in the classic action-adventure flicks as he was photographed heading to Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shawn nailed the look with an open green vest with nothing underneath, a side leather bag and beige pants. He was seen heading into the party with model and Kardashian-Jenner pal Winnie Harlow, who appeared to be Queen Cleopatra.

In other photos shared to his Instagram, the Ontario native added the signature element to Indy’s look: his hat! “Give us the aux,” he wrote in the caption of photos alongside Winnie. Aux is a shortened term for auxiliary cord, which would be used to play music from a phone in a car or via DJ equipment — meaning the singer and model would be more than happy to handle tunes for the party! It’s unclear if these two actually spun any music, but we have no doubt they’d be able to get a room grooving.

Fellow Canadian Tate McRae was loving Shawn’s costume, commenting, “this is so good.” A fan then inquired, “What are you playing? The Indiana Jones theme song?” referencing the iconic score music dubbed “The Raiders March.” Another wrote, “You guys look awesome!” — they can say that again.

Harrison debuted the lovable Indy in 1981’s Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark which went onto become a timeless classic. He went on to reprise the fictional archaeologist in a number of sequels and spin-off projects, including 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. After a near 20 year break, he returned once again for 2008’s The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Shia LeBeouf and is set for a final fifth film to in 2023. Beyond the movies, the franchise has spun-off popular games and adventure rides at Disneyland and Disney World which include voiceovers and the likeness of Harrison in character as the one and only Indy.